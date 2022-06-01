© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can Texas find its way out of the state's gridlocked gun debate?

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
People pray and pay their respects at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)
People pray and pay their respects at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

After each mass shooting in Texas, state lawmakers vow to do something. Often, what they’ve done is further relax gun laws. But when a gunman killed 23 and wounded 26 in his home town El Paso, Democrat state representative Joe Moody begged his colleagues to find a solution.

“It was shocking to me the resistance we faced from the get go,” Rep. Moody says. “My thought was, ‘This is a perfect time to kind of dissect this. Let’s talk about it.’ ”

“Even colleagues on my side of the aisle showing frustration to me, ‘Why do you continue to work on this when nothing happens every single time?’ ” he says.

Today, On Point: Looking for a way out of Texas’s gridlocked gun debate.

Guests

Rep. Joe Moody, Democratic State representative serving Texas’s 78th district. (@moodyforelpaso)

Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works, a gun store and training facility. Host of gun-rights radio show Come and Talk It. (@michaeldcargill)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.