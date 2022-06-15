© 2022 New England Public Media

Sommelier and chef Carlton McCoy explores unique places around the globe through food in 'Nomad'

Published June 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Carlton McCoy. (Courtesy of CNN)
On his new food and culture travel series “Nomad” on CNN, sommelier and chef Carlton McCoy says he reconnected his African-American heritage to ancestral traditions and history while traveling to West Africa.

We speak to McCoy about his taking many paths rarely traveled on his journeys across the globe.

