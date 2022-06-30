© 2022 New England Public Media

For low-income parents, obstacles to finding baby formula persist

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Recent imports of baby formula have helped alleviate the continuing national shortage. Contamination concerns and the closure of the largest baby food manufacturing plant led to the months-long shortage. Many parents have struggled and continue to worry about supply issues.

WBEZ’s Araceli Gómez-Aldana spoke with a Chicago mother and a parent advocate to find out how they are coping with the frustration of finding baby formula.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.