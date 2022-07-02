'Wait Wait' for July 2, 2022: Back in Philly!
This week's show was recorded at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Darryl "Cornbread" McCray and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Ketchup On The Wall, Cancel Culture, and Knight's Local
Panel Questions
A Pat on The Back
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about a new reason to visit Philadelphia, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We Quiz Graffiti Artist Darryl "Cornbread" McCray on the game of tag
Darryl "Cornbread" McCray is the widely considered the father of modern graffiti, having started tagging pretty much everywhere in Philly starting in the 1960s. He may know everything about tagging, but what does he know about the game of tag?
Panel Questions
Paying Royalties, Room With A View, and Questionable Ethics
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: the Topmost Top Bunk, From Shhhh to Zzzzz, and Eau d' BFF.
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after Donald Trump threw his lunch, what'll be the next reason ketchup ends up on the wall.
