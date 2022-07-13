© 2022 New England Public Media

What Americans learned from Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing

Published July 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

On Tuesday, the House committee investigating the riot on Jan. 6 heard from numerous former officials from the Trump White House, along with a former spokesperson for the extremist group the Oath Keepers, and a man who stormed the Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jill Wine-Banks, a Watergate prosecutor and now an MSNBC legal analyst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

