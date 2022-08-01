More rain ahead for eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding

More rain is in the forecast for eastern Kentucky Monday, and much of the area is under a flood watch. Severe flash flooding last week caused dozens of deaths and extensive damage to roads, bridges, businesses and homes.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Gwen Johnson, who lives in Jackhorn, Kentucky, about outreach efforts and the extent of the damage.

