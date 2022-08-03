What happens when American teens get more sleep

America’s teens aren’t sleeping nearly enough. Early school start times aren’t helping.

“Because I have to get up so early, I’m still tired when I get home from school and end up falling asleep for three or four hours,” Kayla, a high school freshman says.

“And I don’t like falling asleep at that time because I want to do stuff and get my homework done and spend time with my family.”

So some states are pushing back the school day, and starting later.

“Changing school start times is the single biggest policy change that can be made that can have, and has been shown to have a real impact,” parenting journalist Lisa L. Lewis says.

But an impact on what, exactly?

Today, On Point: Synchronizing the teen body clock and school start times.

Guests

Lisa L. Lewis, parenting journalist. Author of The Sleep-Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers Are So Tired, and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive. (@LewisLisaL)

Also Featured

Amy and Stokeley Wexler, mother and son from Columbia, MO.

Zoe Lofgren, Democratic member of Congress from California. (@RepZoeLofgren)

Vivian Song Maritz, member of the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors. (@viviansong)

