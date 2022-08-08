Liveblog for Vermont's 2022 primary election

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

So why does that matter? While this isn't a presidential election year, the 2022 midterms will have a big impact on national politics. Vermont's senior U.S. senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring after 48 years in office. And since Vermont's only House member, Rep. Peter Welch, is running for Leahy's seat, Vermont has an open spot in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 16 years.

As for why this primary election — versus the general election in November — is kind of a big deal, that's because the winners in contested Democratic primaries are likely to win the general election. That's according to Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson.

"Well, nobody wants to prejudge a general election," he said. "And obviously, the voters ultimately decide. But you would have to be naïve not to know that in, for instance, Vermont — a predominantly blue state — that the nominee coming out of certain races, the Democratic nominee, is the odds-on favorite to win the general election. So really, where the competition is, where the key choice made by voters is, is the primary as opposed to the general election."

Keep tabs on Vermont Public's primary election reporting and results by bookmarking this page.

_

Monday

3 p.m.

In the final primary debate between Democratic candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray lamented the role of super PACs in the race.

At least three outside groups have spent more than $1 million to support the campaign of state Sen. President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

Gray said decisions about the race should be left to Vermont voters.

“It’s not about outside groups and outside money trying to buy an election,” Gray said. “And we’ve seen it, right? We’ve seen it in our mailboxes, on television. The pro-Becca PACS are spending to win this race.”

More from Vermont Public: In Vermont primary campaign’s final month, donors flocked to Lt. Gov., AG candidates

Balint said she has no control over the super PACs that have been running television and social media ads on her behalf.

And she said her campaign has received more small-dollar donations from Vermonters than Gray’s has.

“There’s a real difference between the campaign that I’m running and that the lieutenant governor is running,” Balint said. “And I have the most Vermont donors donating to my campaign. I have by far the most small-dollar donors – thousands and thousands of small-dollar donors.”

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to pick a Democratic nominee for the first open congressional seat in more than 15 years.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Vermonters head to the polls tomorrow for the 2022 primary election. Are you ready to vote? Brush up on the issues, candidates, and more in our voter guide.



P.S. If you're not registered, there's still time! Our voter guide has guidance on that, too ⬇️ https://t.co/RH7cURDvlA — Vermont Public (@vermontpublic) August 8, 2022

Read/hear more of Vermont Public's 2022 election coverage:



Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontpublic.