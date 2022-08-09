Concern grows in New Mexico following the murder of four Muslim men

Concern is growing in Albuquerque, N.M., in the wake of the murder of four Muslim men. Local authorities believe the murders may be related and are asking for the public’s help in locating a sedan they believe may have been used in the fatal shootings.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with KUNM’s Megan Kamerick for an update on the shootings.

