R.K. Russell reflects on the NFL's relationship with LGBTQ+ players, 2 years after coming out as bi

Carl Nassib — the first NFL player to come out while on a team — is still without a team. The former Las Vegas Raiders football player has still been unable to sign with a team this off-season.

While there are many other players in the same situation, what makes Nassib unique is that he came out as gay last summer. He was commended for his honesty and bravery at the time and played a role in the Las Vegas Raiders’ run to the playoffs last season, but was cut at the end of this season.

Nassib is not the only player to come out, be celebrated and then lose his job. RK Russell is another player who came out — he came out as bisexual himself — and found his job chances in the NFL evaporate.

Russell joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk about the NFL, its relationship with those who are LGBTQ+ and what needs to be done to make the league more inclusive.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

