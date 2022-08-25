© 2022 New England Public Media

Lamont says Connecticut Child Tax Rebate checks are now in the mail

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published August 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
State of the State
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut February 09, 2022.

About 200,000 checks have now been sent to residents who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate, the state announced Thursday.

The program provides rebates of up to $250 per child for residents who claimed a qualifying dependent on last year’s federal income tax return.

Democrat Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday those checks are in the mail.

“This is money that you’re going to get today, tomorrow, the next day,” Lamont said. “I think it makes a difference for families – makes life a little more affordable, helps those kids get back to school the very best they can.”

Rebates are maxed at three children or $750 per family.

Officials said nearly 190,000 families and more than 300,000 children will benefit from the program.

About 30,000 rebate requests are still being reviewed due to incomplete applications or eligibility issues, officials said.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
