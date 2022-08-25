© 2022 New England Public Media

'Strong Arm' Saguaro cactus dies in Arizona desert

Published August 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

In the Sonora Desert in Southwest Arizona, the saguaro cacti grow tall and live long. One of them in particular was well known to locals. The “Strong Arm” stood more than 40 feet high and had 34 arms. It lived an estimated 150 years. And this week, it died.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks about it with Jason Grodman, natural resources supervisor with the Marana Parks and Recreation Department.

Strong-Arm saguaro dies in the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4, 2022. (Courtesy)

Strong-Arm stood more than 40 feet high and had 34 arms. It lived an estimated 150 years. (Kevin Goldstein)
Strong-Arm stood more than 40 feet high and had 34 arms. It lived an estimated 150 years. (Kevin Goldstein)