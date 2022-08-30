© 2022 New England Public Media

Amidst floods, Jackson, Mississippi, residents are without water

Published August 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have already been dealing with flooding in the streets, and now they are being told they will have little or no tap water in their homes for an undetermined amount of time. A long decaying water treatment plant is failing.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Alex Rozier, reporter for Mississippi Today.

