Influential seafood guide recommends against consuming lobster over danger to whales

An influential, international seafood ranking guide has red-listed the American lobster industry because of the threat it poses to endangered right whales.

In its announcement, the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program says a review of scientific data shows current management measures don't go far enough to mitigate entanglement risks and promote recovery of the North Atlantic right whale.

The organization recommends that consumers avoid buying American lobster from both U.S. and Canadian fisheries.

Fewer than 340 right whales currently exist, and their numbers are declining every year.

A spokesperson for the Maine Lobstermen's Association could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

