Massachusetts governor: a guide to the 2022 general election
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was the only active Democratic candidate for governor. That's after state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz ended her campaign in June, though she remained on the Democratic ballot for the primary in September.
On the Republican side, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl has support from former President Trump.
The incumbent Massachusetts governor, Republican Charlie Baker, is not seeking a third term.
Dem: Attorney General Maura Healey
GOP: Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl