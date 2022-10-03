© 2022 New England Public Media

Massachusetts governor: a guide to the 2022 general election

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published October 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
The Massachusetts Statehouse.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
Graphic by NEPM


Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was the only active Democratic candidate for governor. That's after state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz ended her campaign in June, though she remained on the Democratic ballot for the primary in September.

On the Republican side, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl has support from former President Trump.

The incumbent Massachusetts governor, Republican Charlie Baker, is not seeking a third term.

Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey at their respective primary night victory parties.
Robin Lubbock / Jesse Costa
WBUR


Dem: Attorney General Maura Healey

GOP: Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl

