Massachusetts governor: a guide to the 2022 general election

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was the only active Democratic candidate for governor. That's after state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz ended her campaign in June, though she remained on the Democratic ballot for the primary in September.

On the Republican side, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl has support from former President Trump.

The incumbent Massachusetts governor, Republican Charlie Baker, is not seeking a third term.

Robin Lubbock / Jesse Costa / WBUR Geoff Diehl, at left, and Maura Healey at their respective primary night victory parties.

Dem: Attorney General Maura Healey

GOP: Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl

