Massachusetts Legislature: a guide to the 2022 general election

There are several contested races in western Massachusetts for state House and state Senate seats. Here’s a roundup.

STATE SENATE: BERKSHIRE, HAMPDEN, FRANKLIN AND HAMPSHIRE

This district is currently represented by Adam Hinds, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor.

Democrat: State Rep. Paul Mark

Republican: no candidate (website, campaign finance)

Unenrolled: Brendan Phair

STATE SENATE: HAMPDEN AND HAMPSHIRE

Democrat: State Sen. John Velis

Republican: Cecilia Calabrese

STATE SENATE: HAMPDEN, HAMPSHIRE AND WORCESTER

This state Senate seat is being vacated by another candidate for lieutenant governor, Eric Lesser.

Democrat: State Rep. Jake Oliveira (website, campaign finance)

Republican: Business owner Bill Johnson

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 3RD BERKSHIRE

Democrat: State Rep. William Pignatelli

Republican: no candidate

Green-Rainbow: Michael Lavery

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 2ND FRANKLIN

Democrat: no candidate

Republican: Jeffrey Raymond

Unenrolled: State Rep. Susannah Whipps

Unenrolled: Kevin McKeown (moved out of district)

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 3RD HAMPDEN

Democrat: Anthony Russo

Republican: State Rep. Nick Boldyga

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 7TH HAMPDEN

Democrat: Aaron Saunders, lobbyist, former Ludlow selectman

Republican: James Harrington, Ludlow School Committee member

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 8TH HAMPDEN

State Rep. Joe Wagner, having served in the state House since 1991, opted not to seek re-election. In one of only two open state House races in western Massachusetts, former congressional aide Shirley Arriaga faces unenrolled candidate Sean Goonan, a carpenter’s helper and farmer.

Democrat: Former congressional aide Shirley Arriaga

Republican: no candidate

Unenrolled: Sean Goonan, carpenter’s helper and farmer