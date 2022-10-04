© 2022 New England Public Media

Olympians look to train next generation of lugers

Published October 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Raiden Boyea, 10, heads down the starting ramp at the USA Luge Slider Search in Massena., New York. (Celia Clarke/NCPR)
The U.S. Olympic luge organization wants to introduce kids to luge. The winter sport requires athletes to lay on a sled and slide down a course — and it’s considered one of the fastest competitions at the Olympics.

Olympic athletes are traveling around the country to recruit future Olympians. Celia Clarke of North Country Public Radio reports.

