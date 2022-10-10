The debate behind gunshot detection technology in cities

We all know Big Brother is watching — and in certain cities, ShotSpotter is listening.

The system designed to detect gunshots in neighborhoods where it’s installed has generated debate in cities over its efficacy in helping law enforcement respond to gun violence, as well as ethical concerns.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Jonathan Manes, attorney at the MacArthur Justice Center, for a closer look at the conversation around ShotSpotter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.