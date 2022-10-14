© 2022 New England Public Media

Kroger agrees to buy rival grocery company Albertsons

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Kroger has announced its plans to buy fellow grocery store giant Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 million. When the merger is approved, it would see the second and fourth largest grocers become one, with a combined workforce in excess of 700,000 across nearly 5,000 stores.

The proposal is expected to face difficulty in getting approval from regulators at the FTC. Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for more.

