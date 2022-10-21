© 2022 New England Public Media

Transforming naughty pups into highly skilled detection dogs

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Crimes in the Wild. Check out Part 1, Part 2, and Part 4.

All dogs can be good dogs, but not all make good pets. Dog trainer and conservationist Megan Parker works with dogs that might end up in shelters and trains them in the art of high-skilled detection.

About Megan Parker

Megan Parker is a conservation project director at the Center for Large Landscape Conservation. She is also a dog trainer and founded Working Dogs for Conservation.

She worked on conservation projects with dogs in Africa, Asia and North, Central and South America. She has conducted research on the behavioral ecology and chemistry of African wild dogs in Botswana, assisted in the reintroduction of wolves to Idaho, and worked with falcons in Guatemala.

Parker earned her doctorate in fish and wildlife biology at the University of Montana.

About Avi Israeli

Avi Israeli is a dog trainer at District Dogs in Washington, D.C.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
