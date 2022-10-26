Is it triple-demic season? A perfect storm of COVID, flu and RSV virus

COVID cases are on the rise, flu season is upon us and now patients with respiratory syncytial virus are filling up hospitals. Public health officials are calling it a triple-demic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alamaba Birmingham.

