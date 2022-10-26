Remember your first concert? Revisiting early memories of live music

For the full story, click here.

Here & Now‘s new co-host Deepa Fernandes has a teenage daughter who is about to hit a huge milestone in her life: her first concert. She recently shared their plans with her coworkers that make the show and their conversations became an instant icebreaker! She shares some of the staff’s “first concert” memories, and her own, in a walk down memory lane.

