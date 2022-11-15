An environmental activist has been killed every 2 days over the past decade, report finds

A report by a British watchdog group says the past decade has been alarmingly deadly for environmentalists around the world.

The group Global Witness says in the past 10 years, one land and environmental defender was killed every two days, Mexico being the most deadly country.

Ali Hines, senior campaigner of land and environmental defenders at Global Witness, speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

