Biggest wave of strikes in 30 years sweeps the UK

The UK is facing it’s biggest occurrence of collective action in three decades this winter. Among those striking are nurses, rail workers, paramedics, teachers, bus drivers and border staff, with fire fighters and junior doctors among other public sector workers consider taking action.

The strikes come at a tense time for the ruling Conservative Party and are causing political and economic issues that already exist to get worse.

Labor economist and Dartmouth professor David Blanchflower joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest.

