Walgreens walks back claims of organized theft

Last year, the drugstore Walgreens, along with Target and Walmart, warned that an increase in organized theft in their stores was damaging profits. Walgreens announced plans to beef up security to stop it, but reporters and local police forces found little evidence of the crime occurring on the scale Walgreens said it was.

One year on, a top executive at Walgreens has walked back some of their comments. Why now? Reporter Rachel Swan is covering this for the San Francisco Chronicle and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.