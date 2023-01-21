Black History Month 2023

Black History is American history. It honors our past, present and future. NEPM is committed to sharing programs this month — and every month — that explore the Black experience. We celebrate Black achievements in history, art, science, music, culture and more.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

Tuesdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

Authored by Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who famously labeled Hip Hop as “the Black CNN” for bringing the stories of the street to the mainstream, this 4-part series ncludes personal testimonies of the MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, filmmakers, politicians and opinion formers who created and shaped its direction as it grew from an underground movement in the Bronx to the most popular music genre in the U.S. and the fastest growing genre in the world today.

Independent Lens: Mr. Soul

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m.

Premiering in 1968, SOUL! was the first nationally broadcast all-Black variety show on public television, merging artists from the margins with post-Civil Rights Black radical thought. Mr. SOUL! delves into this critical moment in television history, as well as the man who guided it. The impact of the show continues to resonate to this day.

Independent Lens: Outta the Muck

Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m.

Wade into the rich soil of Pahokee, Florida, a town on the banks of Lake Okeechobee. Beyond its football legacy, including sending over a dozen players to the NFL (like Anquan Boldin, Fred Taylor, and Rickey Jackson), the fiercely self-determined community tells their stories of Black achievement and resilience in the face of tragic storms and personal trauma.

American Masters

Sammie Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m.

The first major film documentary to examine Sammy Davis, Jr.'s vast talent and his journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress during 20th century America.

The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.

Continues Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m.

An intimate four-hour series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr. It explores the 400-year-old story of the black church in America, the changing nature of worship spaces, and the men and women who shepherded them from the pulpit, the choir loft, and church pews.\

Finding Your Roots: And Still I Rise

Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson, using DNA and long-lost records to redefine notions of the black experience — and challenge preconceptions of America’s past.

Great Performances: The Magic of Spirituals

Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.

Glimpse behind the curtain at opera legends Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert at Carnegie Hall on March 18, 1990. With legendary African American contralto Marian Anderson in attendance, many wondered if the two singers would compete or join forces and sing together. Showcasing extended excerpts of Norman and Battle in performance, the documentary examines the historic concert’s enduring impact.

Black History Month on The Long Form

Listen Sundays at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

The Lost Cause — the Civil War, then and now

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? Has it resurfaced today in the rise of white supremacism, election denialism, the attack on Critical Race Theory and the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021?

An American Voice in Paris: The Odyssey of Carole Fredericks

Rhiannon Giddens Celebrates a world of Black music

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

In 1979, Carole Fredericks, a Blues singer from Springfield, left for France on a one-way ticket. She became a celebrated interpreter of French Chanson. Then, it’s an interview with Rhiannon Giddens, the classically trained singer, banjo and fiddle-player, and composer who excavates the past to bring forgotten stories and music of African Americans into the present.

Justin Holland: The Guitar’s Black Pioneer

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Justin Holland was a Black guitar virtuoso, educator, and activist in the 19th century who did intricate transcriptions of popular operas, songs, and compositions of his own. Holland was born free and worked to help other enslaved Black people on the Underground Railroad.

American Experience: The Murder of Emmett Till

The murder and the trial horrified the nation and the world. Till's death was a spark that helped mobilize the Civil Rights movement. Three months after his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, the Montgomery bus boycott began.

Eyes on the Prize

This seminal series tells the definitive story of the civil rights era from the point of view of the ordinary men and women whose extraordinary actions launched a movement that changed the fabric of American life, and embodied a struggle whose reverberations continue to be felt today. Narrated by political leader and civil rights activist Julian Bond (1940-2015).

Muhammad Ali

Ken Burns brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans across the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. He became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.

John Lewis: Get in the Way

Follow the journey of civil rights hero, congressman, and human rights champion John Lewis. At the Selma March, Lewis came face-to-face with club-wielding troopers and exemplified non-violence.

America ReFramed: Fannie Lou Hamer's America

Through public speeches, personal interviews, and powerful songs of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper-turned-human-rights-activist, Fannie Lou Hamer's America explores and celebrates the lesser-known life of one of the Civil Rights Movement’s greatest leaders.

American Experience: The Blinding of Isaac Woodard

In 1946, Isaac Woodard, a Black army sergeant on his way home to South Carolina after serving in WWII, was pulled from a bus for arguing with the driver. The local chief of police savagely beat him, leaving him unconscious and permanently blind.

Independent Lens: Always in Season

This documentary follows the tragedy of African American teenager Lennon Lacy, who in August 2014, was found hanging from a swing set in North Carolina. His death was ruled a suicide, but Lennon’s mother and family believe he was lynched. The film chronicles her quest to learn the truth and takes a closer look at the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching African Americans.

Driving While Black

Discover how the advent of the automobile brought new mobility and freedom for African Americans but also exposed them to discrimination and deadly violence, and how that history resonates today.

American Masters

Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands

Learn the story of the international singer who captivated royalty in Europe and defied the conscience of 1939 America. Watch rare archival footage and hear audio recordings exploring her life and career from the Metropolitan Opera to the State Department.

American Masters

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.