In class action lawsuit, lobstermen fight efforts to 'red list' their catch

Four Massachusetts lobstermen have filed a class action suit against the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Marine Stewardship Council, groups that urged distributors and grocery stores to avoid purchasing lobster because of the fishery's impact on North Atlantic right whales.

In September, the seafood watch groups argued that “red listing” Gulf of Maine lobster is necessary because entanglement in trap pot gear used for lobster fishing is a leading cause of death for the critically endangered whales. Their population now stands around 340.

The “Red List” is used by more than 25,000 restaurants, stores, and distributors to help guide purchasing and menu choices.

"When [Montery Bay Aquarium] chooses to tag a product as one to be avoided (“red-list”) on Seafood Watch, it acts with near certainty that the companies it collaborates with will immediately discontinue that product," the plaintiffs say in their complaint.

After Gulf of Maine lobster was "red-listed," Whole Foods, Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, and others to pull Gulf of Maine lobster from their product lines, causing “monetary harm” to the lobstermen, according to the complaint.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium and Marine Stewardship Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs, Arthur Sawyer, Jarrett Drake, Eric Meschino, and Bill Souza rely on the trapping of lobsters in the northern Atlantic Ocean for their sole source of income and have been lobstering for a combined 146 years, according to the complaint.

The lobstermen are seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

This is a developing story.