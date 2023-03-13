Biden administration close to approving $8 billion oil drilling project in Alaska

The Biden administration looks set to greenlight a controversial yet lucrative new oil and gas drilling project in Alaska. The decision will come just a day after the White House limited other projects in and around Alaska this weekend. The project is popular with the majority of politicians and local tribes, but has faced opposition by environmentalists.

Becky Bohrer is The Associated Press’ political and statehouse reporter in Juneau, Alaska and joins host Scott Tong to unpack the story around the big project.

