White House coordinator weighs in on public health, vaccines, and the future, 3 years into pandemic

Published March 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Dec. 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Dec. 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It’s been three years since COVID-19 spread around the globe, shut down economies, killed millions and changed the way we view public health.

Host Robin Young checks in with White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha about the Biden administration’s decision to end the country’s public health emergency, as well as where we are on vaccines, masks and public health messaging.

