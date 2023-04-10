Abortion medication remains legal in Maine but court rulings create uncertainty

Abortion providers in northern New England are reminding patients that access to the medication abortion drug mifepristone will continue through Friday. But beyond that, its availability is unclear.

During a joint press conference with Planned Parenthood officials across the region Monday, Maine's Nicole Clegg said last week's ruling from a Texas court that invalidated the FDA's authorization of the drug is "alarming."

"This is completely uncharted territory. So when we think about what the outcome of this case could be and the radical implications it could have for the approval of any type of drug by the FDA if you have a political objection to it, I think this should really be a wake up call and people should be incredibly upset and concerned about what could play out here," Clegg said.

The FDA approved mifepristone 23 years ago. The Texas court ruling is on hold through Friday while the federal government appeals the decision.

