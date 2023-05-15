Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Listen: Nina Jankowicz joined us ahead of the 2020 election to talk about Russian disinformation. She also joined us in April last year, just after the publication of her book ‘How to be a Woman Online.’

Nina Jankowicz is an expert on disinformation. So the federal government hired her.

“Last year, when I was appointed to lead a body within the Department of Homeland Security to counter disinformation, disinformation and hate speech came for … me and my family,” Jankowicz says. “And for the past year, we’ve been dealing with threats, harassment and worse.”

First, the onslaught came from Fox News. Then, her social media feeds were flooded with death threats.

Today, On Point: What happened to Nina Jankowicz when Fox News came for her.

Guest

Nina Jankowicz, vice president at the UK-based Centre for Information Resilience. Former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Former fellow at the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center. Author of How to Be a Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment, and How to Fight Back.

