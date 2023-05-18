© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is AI weapons detection technology the best way to reduce the number of guns in schools?

Published May 18, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A public school district in Louisville, Kentucky, wants to stop the flow of guns in its buildings by installing AI weapons technology by a company called Evolv. But security experts and others are sounding the alarm about the system and its limitations that could require controversial patchwork solutions.

Louisville Public Media’s Jess Clark reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.