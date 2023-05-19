Prosecutors say Jack Teixeira should be held behind bars as he awaits trial

The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking military secrets in an online forum is back in court Friday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors say he is a national security risk and should be held behind bars until his trial.

