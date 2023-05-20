Fresh Air Weekend: 'Master Gardener' star Joel Edgerton; Humorist Samantha Irby

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actor Joel Edgerton avoids conflict in real life, but embraces it on-screen: Edgerton stars as a horticulturist with a secret past as a white nationalist in Master Gardener. He says director Paul Schrader challenged him be "less of an actor" in the role.

Move over Studs Terkel: Obama's on the job in Netflix's modern take on 'Working': Hosted by the former president, this documentary series puts a new spin on Terkel's influential 1974 book of interviews, cataloging the concerns of people on all levels of the economic scale.

'Quietly Hostile' is Samantha Irby's survival guide (of sorts): Irby shares almost everything in her new book of essays, Quietly Hostile but, she says, "If I can't have a conversation with a stranger about the thing that I wrote, I won't put it in a book."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Actor Joel Edgerton avoids conflict in real life, but embraces it on-screen

Move over Studs Terkel: Obama's on the job in Netflix's modern take on 'Working'

'Quietly Hostile' is Samantha Irby's survival guide (of sorts)

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.