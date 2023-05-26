Warnings about the power of artificial intelligence from the 'godfather of AI'

The man who pioneered artificial intelligence is sounding the alarm. Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “godfather of AI,” says the machines are getting smarter and faster. There are not enough guardrails to control the technology. Hinton recently talked with NPR technology correspondent Bobby Allyn about this threat.

Allyn joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

