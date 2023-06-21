UK Parliament votes Boris Johnson misled lawmakers on parties: What it means for UK politics

This week, the UK Parliament voted in favor a report that concluded former Prime Minister Boris Johnson purposefully misled his fellow lawmakers over parties that took place at his residence during the pandemic. The parties flouted some of the COVID restrictions he introduced for the wider public.

Johnson will now be unable to enter the parliamentary buildings without being accompanied by a sitting politician. It’s a dramatic fall from grace for a man who was in the top seat just over nine months ago.

Politico’s Emilio Casalicchio has been watching it all, and joins host Deepa Fernandes with the latest from London.

