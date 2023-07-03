In Peterborough, friends and fans gather to celebrate 100 years of Bob McQuillen’s music

A musician, a raconteur, a tunewriter and personality unlike any other.

That’s how friends and bandmates of Bob McQuillen, who died in 2014, summed up his legacy during a celebration in Peterborough this weekend honoring his contribution to the contra dance community.

McQuillen, “Mack” or “Mr. Mack” to many, played in celebrated contra dance bands for decades. He was also a soldier, an educator in the Peterborough school system and, to those who knew him, a storyteller with a foul mouth.

Todd Bookman/NHPR / Sarah Bauhan, second from left, helped organize the event. She played music with McQuillen in the Monadnock region for decades.

McQuillen wrote more than 1,500 tunes during his career, and was honored by the National Endowment for the Arts for his contribution to contra dance music.

His melodies, including Amelia, named after the daughter of a bandmate, remain in regulator rotation at music festivals across the country.

