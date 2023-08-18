© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SexyyRed, 454 and more: Four songs that tell us about the future of rap

Published August 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Close up of a dj while mixing tracks. (Getty Images)
Close up of a dj while mixing tracks. (Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Mano Sundaresan and Millan Verma, co-editors of the music website No Bells. We define the sound of 2020s hip-hop and rap and speculate on the future of the genre.

2020s hip-hop and rap playlist, from Mano Sundaresan and Millan Verma

Ice Age + Tales of the Hood” by 454

Watch on YouTube.

Na Na Na” by Lay Bankz

Watch on YouTube.

Shmackin Town” by AYOOLii

Watch on YouTube.

NOSEDIVE” by Kenny Mason

Watch on YouTube.

Hellcats SRTs” by SexyyRed

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.