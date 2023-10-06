Unraveling the secrets of the human Y chromosome

For the first time ever, scientists have fully decoded the Y chromosome.

It’s one of the tiniest human chromosomes – the stubby counterpart to the X chromosome. But it’s also a definitive part of the genome for all males everywhere.

“We looked at the results on the screen and it was putting everything together in a way that we had never seen before. We saw that visualization and thought, ‘Wow, we can actually do this.'”

There may be more to the Y than meets the eye when it comes to understanding cancer risk, fertility, and biology in general.

Today, On Point: Unraveling the secrets of the Y chromosome – and maybe of men, too.

Guests

Pille Hallast, research scientist at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. First author of the study that completely sequenced 43 Y chromosomes from men across the world.

Richard Reeves, president of the American Institute for Boys and Men. Author of the book “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It.”

Dr. Stephen Leslie, associate professor of urology at the Creighton University School of Medicine.

Also Featured

Adam Philippy, senior investigator at the Center for Genomics and Data Science Research, part of the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Ok, guys. And I literally mean guys. For all the men listening right now – what is the one thing that dwells in each and every one of the 30 trillion cells in your body, that defines you as the male of the species?

I’ll give you a second or two here to think about it. Okay, maybe you didn’t even need that long, because it’s an easy question, right?

It’s the Y chromosome, of course. So you’d think that back in 2003 when former President Bill Clinton announced:

PRES. CLINTON: We are here to celebrate the completion of the first survey of the entire human genome. Without a doubt, this is the most important, most wondrous map ever produced by humankind.

CHAKRABARTI: You would have thought that Clinton meant the entire human genome. Turns out, the map wasn’t exactly complete. More than 10% of human DNA was missing from that first map. Notably, a detailed complete decoding of the Y chromosome. Which is odd to me, when you think about it, the Y is a chromosome in the bodies of 50% of the entire human race.

Well, 20 years later, the Y chromosome is finally getting its due.

This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti.

The Y is the tiniest human chromosome. The short, stubby counterpart to the X chromosome. Adam Philippy admits that it’s odd that it hasn’t been fully sequenced until now.

ADAM PHILIPPY: You wouldn’t expect it to because it’s the smallest chromosome. Why would it take the longest to finish the smallest chromosome?

CHAKRABARTI: Philippy is a senior investigator at the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health, or NIH. In August of this year, he and his team published a paper in the journal Nature describing the first complete successful sequencing of the Y chromosome.

So back to his question. Why’d it take so long? Philippy says it’s because of something to do with what geneticists call repeats.

PHILIPPY: Repeats are exactly what they sound like. It’s a piece of DNA that has a certain sequence, and that sequence is repeated over and over and over, sometimes for millions of bases or characters. And anytime you’re putting together a puzzle, figuring out the repeats is always the hardest part because all of the pieces look the same.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so let’s lay it out as clearly as possible. First, you have to sequence the DNA, or figure out what each piece says. Then you have to assemble those pieces in the right order. For the Y chromosome, Philippy’s team already knew the sequence. They just needed to fit the pieces together.

Let’s go back to imagining that puzzle he was talking about. Say it’s an actual puzzle on a table in front of you. Philippy’s talking about a ton of pieces that have the same color, like blue for the sky, but those pieces are different shapes. And they only fit together in a certain way.

You know they’re all blue and you know they all fit together, but you’re not sure exactly how.

PHILIPPY: When the Human Genome Project was initiated and completed in the early 2000s, they could only sequence a few hundred bases at a time. So the pieces were much, much smaller 20 years ago. And so small that it was really an impossible problem. They just shoved all of those blue pieces to the side and left them as a big heap.

CHAKRABARTI: Philippy’s talking about a giant heap of microscopic, tiny, blue puzzle pieces. Pretty daunting.

But in 2020, the team was using a technology called an assembler. It’s basically a machine that can sort through those confusing puzzle pieces. And it looked like they were on the verge of a breakthrough.

PHILIPPY: We looked at the results on the screen, like a visualization of how well the assembler is doing. And it was putting everything together in a way that we had never seen before. Much more complete, much more continuous. And it was really an ‘Aha!’ moment. And we saw that visualization and thought, “Wow, we can actually do this.” And we kind of then took everybody in the lab. All hands on deck.

CHAKRABARTI: Roughly two years later, they succeeded. Philippy’s team had finally cracked the code of the full human Y chromosome – the final missing piece in the complete human genome sequence. Their findings were published in the journal Nature in August 2023.

PHILIPPY: I think what the most important takeaway from this study is that we can now do it at all. From end to end, you know, from telomere to telomere, as we call it.

CHAKRABARTI: So what is there to discover across the Y chromosome – between those telomere brackets? As they call them.

What could this complete Y chromosome mean for understanding things like cancer risk, fertility, or biology in general? That’s what we want to look at today.

And Pille Hallast joins us. She’s a research scientist at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. And she’s taken Philippy’s team’s research a step further.

She’s completely sequenced 43 Y chromosomes from men across the world. Pille, welcome to On Point.

PILLE HALLAST: Hello.

CHAKRABARTI: First of all, I would actually like to talk with you before we discuss your research, a little bit more about the fundamental importance of the Y chromosome itself. What are the kinds of things that it determines in human beings?

HALLAST: So the most important function of the human Y chromosome is essentially determining the biological gender. So when the human embryo starts developing, if it has the Y chromosome present, it will develop a testis, but if the Y chromosome is not present, the embryo will develop an ovary, meaning that a girl will be born.

CHAKRABARTI: So it determines the sex of a fetus and therefore of a person later on. There are also a lot of sex-linked traits, actually, that are dependent on what either is present or not present on the Y chromosome.

HALLAST: So many of these traits have not been directly associated with the Y chromosome.

We know that there are major differences between males and females in terms of susceptibility to different diseases or disorders, the frequency, the outcome, but we don’t necessarily know that this is driven by the Y chromosome or the composition of the Y chromosome. This still remains to be discovered in many cases, because one thing which complicates it is that if we have a biological male, and the male has a testis, the testis produces androgens, male sex hormones.

And they produce testosterone, so the composition of hormones between males and females is completely different. So it’s very difficult to actually understand how much of these differences are coming specifically from the presence or absence of the Y chromosome, and how much is coming from differences in the hormonal environment in these specific individuals.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay thank you for that clarification, because you’re speaking about hormonal differences between males and females. We will come back to that in a moment, Pille. But I guess what I was referencing, and I apologize for not being as clear as possible, but about sex linked traits such as colorblindness or, I think, hemophilia.

I’m digging back to my middle school and high school biology here, that the presence of, or the lack or presence of certain genes on the Y chromosome in comparison to the X chromosome can lead men to having certain traits or factors more often than women. Isn’t that right? Or am I wrong?

Pille, are you with us? Okay. It looks like we have dropped her line. She’s in Cambridge in the United Kingdom today. So we’re going to come back to Pille Hallast in just a moment, but also joining us now is Richard Reeves. He’s president of the American Institute for Boys and Men and author of the book “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It.”

Why the modern male is struggling, why it matters and what to do about it. Richard, welcome to On Point.

RICHARD REEVES: Thank you. Thank you for having me. But I think you just misgendered me there.

CHAKRABARTI: I know. I said she and then I corrected it and said he, so I’m so sorry about that. (LAUGHS)

REEVES: That is perfectly fine.

CHAKRABARTI: I should just be settled with he’s human.

He’s a human, male of the species who joins us today. We will get we will get Pille back on the show in just a moment, apparently the line to the UK is obviously not working in our favor. But Richard, I wanted to invite you on the program today, obviously, because the past several years of your career, you have devoted to studying and investigating the plight or the condition of men and boys in this country. So tell me a little bit about just your first thoughts of, okay now we have this sequence.

We’re going to understand a little bit more of what it means. This sequence of the Y chromosome. Do you think that’s a breakthrough for understanding men more broadly?

REEVES: Obviously, at a scientific level, it’s important, and I’m very interested, for example, in the fact that some of the receptors that helped with COVID were actually found more on the Y than on the X.

And I think that we might just understand more about some diseases, as you’ve already alluded to, and I’d be interested to hear, I think you’ve got Pille back now, are there other things we might learn in terms of the different susceptibility just at a biological level? Between men and women, from understanding the Y chromosome.

So I think there’s a broader conversation we might get into around masculinity, how far our genes or even our hormones, as you were just discussing, determine who we are as males and females, but it’s a broader question, but I think it’s exciting just to understand the scientific implications of this to start with, and then we can maybe have a better conversation about the culture of masculinity.

CHAKRABARTI: So we will do that, and I do think we have Pille back, but I’m going to wait, we just have a minute before our first break. So I’m going to actually take advantage of that time. And Richard, ask you, there’s always the tension that nature-nurture tension, right? Do you think that we’re all actually quite a bit enamored with what we think genetics can tell us about human beings?

Sometimes I think we look to it as an absolutist form of an answer. Are you concerned that the more we understand about what’s on the Y, that might happen in understanding masculinity more broadly?

REEVES: Yeah. And I think the danger can go two ways. In one way, do you remember the search for the so-called gay gene? And this sense of if we can just prove this at a biological level, then that will be better. My sense is that we’ve shown that’s not true. And that there’s so much diversity of human experience and human identity that looking for a genetic or even sometimes just a biological explanation for human behavior only takes you so far and it turns out not that far.

So there isn’t an allele or a gene for understanding misogyny or Andrew Tate the online influencer.

CHAKRABARTI: (LAUGHS) There’s no Andrew Tate allele!

REEVES: There’s no Tate allele. I’m not a scientist.

CHAKRABARTI: Thank God there’s no Andrew Tate allele. But Richard Reeves, stand by and thank you for saving us on this technologically challenged Friday, I was thinking it’s been such a long but great week. We’re going to sail into the weekend, but no, keeping us on our toes is technology. So we’ll be back in a moment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.