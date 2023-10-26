Here’s a timeline of the mass shooting in Lewiston

This timeline will be updated.

18 people were killed and 13 injured during a mass shooting Wednesday night in Lewiston, and the suspect remains at large. Here is what we know about how the night unfolded, according to Maine State Police and the Maine Department of Public Safety.



Wednesday, October 25, 2023

6:56 p.m.: Auburn Communications Center was notified that a man walked into the Spare Time Recreation on Mollison Street in Lewiston and began shooting. This was confirmed by multiple 911 calls that followed.

7:08 p.m.: The Auburn Communications Center received multiple calls that a man had come into Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street and began shooting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scenes.

8:06 p.m.: Police released a photo of the shooter to the media.

8:09 p.m.: State police release a shelter in place order in Lewiston, asking the public to stay inside and lock their doors.

8:26 p.m.: City officials in Auburn urged residents to shelter in place.

9:17 p.m.: Lewiston Police released an image of a white vehicle in a post on Facebook, asking people to contact authorities if it was seen.

9:26 p.m.: The Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in the distributed photos as Robert Card, age 40, of Bowdoin, Maine.

9:56 p.m.: The Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston Police that they had located a white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Robert Card.

11:30 p.m.: In a news conference, state Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said authorities located the vehicle of interest in Lisbon. Sauschuck announced authorities were expanding the shelter in place order to include Lisbon.



Thursday, October 26, 2023

3:13 a.m.: Maine State police expanded the shelter in place advisory to include Bowdoin.

10:54 a.m.: At a news conference, Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police said that 18 people were killed in the shootings. Police confirmed that there were seven people killed at Spare Time Recreation, and eight people killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three addition people died after being transported to Central Maine Medical Hospital in Lewiston for treatment. An additional 13 people were injured in the shootings.

Ross said police have issued an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder, and that Robert Card is now a suspect. Ross said the counts were likely to increase as more victims are identified.

Eight of the victims have been identified, but their names have not been made public as police continue to identify victims and contact family members.

Currently there are over 350 law enforcement personnel from across the state involved in the search for Card, in addition to national agencies.

3:18 p.m.: Maine State Police updated the shelter in place order to include Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County.

3:30 p.m.: The Maine Department of Public Safety gave an afternoon update, which said: "Barring a significant development there will not be an additional news conferences or media avail today. The shelter in place orders are still in place at this time."

7:52 p.m.: The Maine Department of Public Safety released an update about law enforcement on Meadow Road in Bowdoin, outside the residence of Robert Card, with several search warrants. Maine Public reporters on the scene report police calling on bullhorns for anyone inside to come out.

"The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved," the department update said. "It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card."

Officials are requesting for anyone with any information on Card or about the shootings please call 207.213.9526 or 207.509.9002.