Voters in Chicopee, Greenfield, North Adams, Springfield and Westfield will decide whether to stick with their current mayors or pick a new leader.

Two other western Massachusetts communities — Agawam and Pittsfield — will definitely elect new mayors on Tuesday, as the incumbents there opted not to seek reelection.

Submitted / López and Vieau campaigns City Councilor Delmarina López is challenging incumbent John Vieau in the 2023 mayoral election in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

DeSorgher campaign Facebook / Adam Frenier / NEPM Greenfield, Massachusetts, City Councilor Virginia “Ginny” DeSorgher (left) is up against incumbent Mayor Roxann Wedegartner in the Nov. 7, 2023, election.