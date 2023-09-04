© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Voter guide 2023: Mayoral elections in western Massachusetts

New England Public Media | By Newsroom
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A polling place in Hadley, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
A polling place in Hadley, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.

Mayoral election season in western Massachusetts is well underway.

In September and October, the region will have three preliminary elections for mayor.

Preliminaries are scheduled when more than two candidates file to run, and voters must narrow the field ahead of the November election.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno purchases the first sports betting ticket at MGM Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno purchases the first sports betting ticket at MGM Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Sarno faces four opponents in Springfield's 2023 mayoral preliminary election.

Mayor Linda Tyer in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, celebrates her re-election in 2019.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPR
Mayor Linda Tyer in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, celebrates her re-election in 2019. Tyer is not running for another term in 2023. The election to replace her has drawn three candidates.

A polling place in Springfield, Massachusetts, for the preliminary election on September 10, 2019.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM
A polling place in Springfield, Massachusetts, for the preliminary election on September 10, 2019.

No mayoral preliminaries in some cities

Other cities electing mayors this year — including Chicopee, Greenfield, North Adams and Westfield — currently have just two candidates, so they don't need preliminary elections for mayor.

Are you registered to vote?

Voters have until 10 days before an election to register to vote or to change their existing registration. You can check your registration status on the Massachusetts secretary of state's website.

