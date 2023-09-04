Voter guide 2023: Mayoral elections in western Massachusetts
Mayoral election season in western Massachusetts is well underway.
In September and October, the region will have three preliminary elections for mayor.
Preliminaries are scheduled when more than two candidates file to run, and voters must narrow the field ahead of the November election.
No mayoral preliminaries in some cities
Other cities electing mayors this year — including Chicopee, Greenfield, North Adams and Westfield — currently have just two candidates, so they don't need preliminary elections for mayor.
Are you registered to vote?
Voters have until 10 days before an election to register to vote or to change their existing registration. You can check your registration status on the Massachusetts secretary of state's website.