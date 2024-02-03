'Wait Wait' for February 3, 2024: Live from Milwaukee with Kristen Kish!

This week's show was recorded at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kristen Kish and panelists Brian Babylon, Joyelle Nicole Johnson and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Swiftie Bowl; An Upgrade for Your Brain; Is That A Plane or A Jellyfish?

Panel Questions

21 Million Years of Hulu

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a mystery solved in Tampa, Fla., only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Top Chef's Kristen Kish on the Top Jeff

It was announced last year that Top Chef winner Kristen Kish would be replacing Padma Lakshmi as host, starting with this coming season in Milwaukee. Kish may be Top Chef, but what she know about Jeff Bezos, the Top Jeff?

Panel Questions

Turns Out You're Not A Slob; A Culinary Conundrum; Nikki Makes a Change

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Cleveland's Totality; A Time When You Really Need a Babysitter; Forget Everything You Know About Flushing

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next thing explorers find at the bottom of the ocean.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.