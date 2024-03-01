© 2024 New England Public Media

Thousands gather for Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow, despite heavy police presence

Published March 1, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST

Thousands gathered on Friday for the funeral of Alexei Navalny, the prominent Putin critic and opposition leader who died suddenly in prison two weeks ago. There’s a heavy police presence outside the church and along the route to the cemetery.

Washington Post Russia correspondent Francesca Ebel joins us from Moscow.

