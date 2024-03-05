© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alert: We are currently updating our homepage, and may temporarily experience an error message. Other sections of nepm.org are still active. Thank you for your patience!

Abandoned oil wells are leaking greenhouse gases. Taxpayers are on the hook to clean them up

Published March 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST
An oil well worker moves equipment at a site on the Rooke family ranch where an orphaned well was plugged. (Eric Gay/AP)
An oil well worker moves equipment at a site on the Rooke family ranch where an orphaned well was plugged. (Eric Gay/AP)

Planet-warming methane is seeping out of old oil and gas wells nationwide. State and federal authorities have set aside billions of dollars to plug those leaks, but that money will cover just 2% of the total cost.

That’s according to a new investigation by ProPublica, which Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses with reporter Mark Olalde.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.