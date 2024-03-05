© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alert: We are currently updating our homepage, and may temporarily experience an error message. Other sections of nepm.org are still active. Thank you for your patience!

Touching down in states voting on Super Tuesday

Published March 5, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST

On the largest primary voting day, 850 delegates are at stake. It’s Super Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Texas Capitol Reporter for the Texas Newsroom, and KQED’S politics reporter Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez about California.

And host Peter O’Dowd talks with Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC, about races in North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.