© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alert: We are currently updating our homepage, and may temporarily experience an error message. Other sections of nepm.org are still active. Thank you for your patience!

UN report finds grounds to believe sexual violence happened in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Published March 5, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

A team of experts working for the United Nations found “reasonable grounds” to believe acts of sexual violence occurred in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. But the report also says a full investigation is needed to determine “the overall magnitude, scope and specific attribution” of the sexual violence.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Becky Sullivan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.