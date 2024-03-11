They reported on anti-Semitic tactics on government Zoom calls. Then they were targeted.

Phil Barber and Gabe Stutman reported on anti-Semitic groups who would join public Zoom calls held by local government bodies to spout anti-Semitic remarks. Soon afterward, the same groups impersonated Barber and Stutman in other government calls, attaching their names to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

We discuss with Barber, reporter for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, and Stutman, news editor of the Jewish News of Northern California.

