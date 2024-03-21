© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Americans are less happy than previous years, report finds

Published March 21, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT

The authors of the annual World Happiness Report say Americans feel decidedly less happy than in previous years. For the first time in the report’s 12 years of research, the U.S. didn’t make it into the Top 20 list of the happiest countries.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with professor John Helliwell, a founding editor of the World Happiness Report and lead author on the country rankings chapter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.