Nearly 40% of Americans say they have no trust in news media, according to a 2023 Gallup poll.

Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade says disinformation is seeping into every aspect of our political and social lives.

How can we stop it?

Today, On Point: How disinformation ‘sabotages America.’

Guest

Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan. Former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Author of “Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America.”

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Attack From Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America by Barbara

McQuade (Seven Stories Press, 2024).

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.